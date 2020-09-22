Trump coming to Newport News on Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — President Donald Trump is heading to Hampton Roads on Friday.

The rally Friday night will be at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport at 9 p.m.

Politico reported that Trump is looking to use the opportunity to reach out more to voters in North Carolina, but radio host John Fredericks said he believes Virginia is still in play.

Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Virginia in 2016 with 49.7% of the popular vote compared to Trump’s 44.4%.

Trump visited Newport News back in 2017 to speak at Newport News Shipbuilding, and was also in Hampton Roads last year to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first assembly at Jamestown.

The president continues to hold in-person events across the country despite persistently high COVID-19 case numbers as winter approaches, with most people in attendance without masks and close together. At an event on Monday night, the president falsely claimed that COVID-19 “affects virtually nobody,” specifically talking about younger people.

“It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. That’s what it really affects,” the president said. “In some states, thousands of people — nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”

"It affects virtually nobody," Trump says of the coronavirus, which has now killed 200,000 Americans and counting pic.twitter.com/qHrZvUWNhX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

In an interview with Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward, Trump said the virus affected “plenty of young people” while he acknowledged downplaying the virus that’s killed more than 200,000 Americans.

“Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people, Bob,” Trump told Woodward. “But just today, and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older.”

Health experts now say people under the age of 18 are at a greater risk of becoming sick and spreading the virus that first thought, and while children have a much smaller chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 compared to adults, child deaths have been reported. Just last week Virginia reported its first child death due to COVID-19 .

Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis. To register, click here.

