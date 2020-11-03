Trump or Biden? Former President George W. Bush won’t reveal who he voted for

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — We may never know who former President George W. Bush voted for in the 2020 presidential race.
After famously selecting “none of the above” on Election Day in 2016, a Bush spokesman said there are no plans to reveal who the former president or first lady voted for this year.
According to the Dallas Morning News, spokesman Freddy Ford said Bush is “retired from presidential politics” and added the couple’s votes would be kept private.
Bush and his wife, Laura, voted in person on October 15, according to the Morning News.
There was some speculation the 43rd president might publicly back Democrat Joe Biden. However, that never happened.
“This president does some things that might even drive President Bush to feel like he has to speak out, that he just can’t ignore the damage that’s being done to our democracy,” Christine Todd Whitman, the former New Jersey governor and Bush’s first Environmental Protection Agency administrator, told The Atlantic last month.
The Atlantic reports Biden’s campaign reached out to Bush for an endorsement and was told the former president did not plan to get involved.
