Trump supporters gather in New Mexico, question election validity

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — The election announcement didn’t sit well for Trump supporters across the state as they gathered at the Roundhouse in New Mexico to have their voices heard.
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin lead his Cowboys for Trump group to Santa Fe Saturday afternoon urging people not to wear masks, all while questioning the legitimacy of the election results.
While many Biden supporters kept their distance from this group, a couple holding a Biden poster did manage to make their way into the middle of this rally.
News 13 asked Griffin about why he told his supporters to disobey the health order by not wearing masks and gathering. He answered it was for physical safety in the event someone attacked them.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Once each state's electors confirm the presidency for Joe Biden, the Biden Administration will step into the White House in January with a goal to hit the ground running, as well as having to lead a nation facing a historic pandemic and social turmoil, according to political analyst Rich Meagher.
- President Donald Trump has returned to the White House and a very different Washington, D.C., after losing his reelection bid.
- President-Elect Joe Biden has lived his life in the political spotlight now for nearly a half-century. But long before he served in Washington, he called Scranton "home" as a child.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – While the race for the White House has been called for Joe Biden, President Donald Trump supporters gathered in downtown Richmond calling for a more transparent election process. "We need to stop the steal of our presidential election," Republican gubernatorial candidate Senator Amanda Chase said. The protest came in response to […]
- Trump supporters are gathering as part of a nationwide 'Stop the Steal' rally at City Hall in Colorado Springs.
- Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, according to the Associated Press.
- Celebrations filled cable news coverage Saturday, but Some municipalities also saw pro-Trump demonstrations as supporters expressed sorrow, anger and mistrust.
- The announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday had won the electoral college and the popular vote came as vote counting was still occurring in Arizona, a state where Biden is leading and appears to have gotten significant Hispanic votes. A contentious count was still undergoing in Arizona on Saturday, and some media, […]
- The world responds to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
- AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mere hours after the news of President-elect Joe Biden's historic win in the 2020 Presidential Election, Austinites of both parties gathered at the Texas Capitol in downtown Austin to celebrate or protest. The demonstrations began on Saturday morning after Biden was announced as the winner of the state of Pennsylvania, clinching his […]