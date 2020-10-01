Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris’ husband makes visit to Richmond

Doug Emhoff speaking at a Jewish Americans for Biden event in Richmond Thursday.

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The husband of democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris made stops in Virginia on Thursday.

Doug Emhoff met with voters in Henrico County and Richmond ahead of the election.

“I’m working all day, all night to help them win,” Emhoff said at a Jewish Americans for Biden event in Richmond, where he was joined by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn.

Just last week, democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, paid a visit to Richmond.

One day later, on the other side of the aisle, President Donald Trump held a rally in Newport News.

8News Political analyst Rich Meagher said it is very likely Virginia will vote in favor of Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. “And yet, President Trump holds a rally here. Granted, he said it was because he also wanted to reach out to people in nearby North Carolina, but he still was in Virginia,” Meagher said.

Trump’s Virginia rally, in addition to the visits from both Jill Biden and Emhoff, suggests the campaigns are still paying attention to states where they can get a decent amount of votes, said Meagher.

Meagher also said who shows up can be an important signal of how campaigns view certain areas.

“Harris and Biden themselves have not visited and are likely seen as being more important elsewhere. So we’re not as important as some states, but still more important than others. You can tell we got that second place trophy of the spouses, rather than the candidates themselves,” he said.

The big early voting turnouts the Commonwealth is seeing shows the enthusiasm Virginians have for the election, according to Meagher.

