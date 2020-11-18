Virginia certifies 2020 election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s election results were certified Wednesday during a brief state Board of Elections meeting, two days after they were initially scheduled to be finalized.
A COVID-19 outbreak at Richmond’s general registrar’s office delayed the board from voting on certification on Monday. In the end, the three-member board voted unanimously to certify the state’s votes for president, the U.S. Senate race, the U.S. congressional races and the two constitutional amendments.
Virginia’s State Board of Elections has two former Virginia delegates on it, Democrat Robert H. Brink and Republican John O’Bannon, and Jamilah D. LeCruise, an attorney from Norfolk who is also a member of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee.
This story will be updated. Stay with 8News.
