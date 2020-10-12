Virginia deadlines and how to vote in 2020

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC) — Voting by mail, in-person early or on election day–there are plenty of options to participate in the 2020 election during a pandemic.

“You do need to have a plan, you need to figure out ‘how am I going to vote?'” Chesterfield County Elections Registrar Constance Hargrove said.

Registration applications sent by mail must be postmarked by October 13, in person applications must be delivered by 5p.m. the same day and online applications have to be complete by 11:59 p.m.

Voting in person early? This runs through October 31st, then polls re-open on November 3.

The last day to request a ballot in the mail is October 23.

Once a ballot arrives: first, make a decision. Then, place your ballot inside ‘Envelope B,’ and sign your name–the Virginia Department of Elections says this signed envelope is required for mailed votes to count.

A sample of ‘Envelope B,’ which should contain a completed ballot, and then signed. ‘Envelope B’ should be placed inside the pre-stamped ‘Return Envelope’

A completed ballot should be inserted in ‘Envelope B,’ and signed by the voter. The witness signature is not required in the 2020 election, after a court waived this requirement to vote absentee, due to the pandemic.

‘Envelope B’ should then be placed inside the pre-stamped ‘Return Envelope.’

“Seal that up and you can either mail it or drop it off,” Hargrove said.

Hargrove says voters can verify if their ballot is out for delivery, and if it’s been successfully returned by visiting vote.virginia.gov.

Typical election day is November 3, which is also the same day mailed ballots are to be postmarked.

Chesterfield County and Henrico County have several early voting poll sites, plus curbside voting.

Richmond’s early voting site is located at the new registrar’s office at 2134 W. Laburnum Avenue.

