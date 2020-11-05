Virginia Department of Elections addresses ‘viral social media post’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Elections addressed a viral social media post this morning that had Virginia voters confused about the status of their ballots.
The department of elections said they were getting calls from voters who said that the website wasn’t showing that their votes was counted on Election Day.
According to elections officials, the data isn’t communicated to the department of elections right away. It may take up to a few days before the data is on the website.
“This data is sent to the Department of Elections only after the canvass occurs by local electoral boards in the days immediately following the election. It may take a few days for your vote from 2020 to show up on our website, but please do not be alarmed,” the department tweeted.
8News has reached out to the Department of Elections for a copy or link to the viral social media post.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- As states across the U.S. release vote totals for the presidential election, some social media users are falsely claiming that ballots are being invalidated in Arizona. The supposed culprit: Sharpie markers.
- President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
- Disputed 'Sharpiegate' video circulates, rumors of Arizona ballot rejection labeled 'false information' by FB/Twitter and refuted by officialsThe man and the woman claim that poll workers "yanked" pens from voters and gave them Sharpies.
- Here's where we stand Wednesday night in Nevada, after a wild day of conflicting news about vote counting updates.
- Election officials are facing immense pressure in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to complete vote tallies and provide unofficial results that will help project whether Joe Biden will unseat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the White House.
- Six counties across the Commonwealth had referendums on their ballot allowing citizens to decide whether or not Confederate monuments would relocated from those areas. Based on the current results not a single one of the monuments in question will be moving any time soon.
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday. She defeated former Congressman Scott Taylor (R) for a second time. The latest tally as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showed Luria […]
- As election officials work on finalizing results that will determine who will be President of the United States for the next four years, one candidate is poised for a 5th place run.
- Well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were still uncertain when Election Day came to a close.
- Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegroundsTrump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.