Virginia Department of Elections to give 9 p.m. Election Night update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Elections is gave an Election Night update at 9 p.m.
Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Election’s Chris Piper took time this evening to thank everyone involved in a smooth Election Day. He says that statewide there were not really any issues with voter intimidation.
He also said there were no cyber attacks attempted against Virginia’s election.
He says that before polls even opened today there were 2.7 million votes cast.
Piper also remarked on how many people volunteered to be officers of elections this year. About 20,000 people signed up to help at the polls this year.
As far as turnout numbers there is not any definitive data available at this time. They are still processing in-person and absentee votes.
Through 11 p.m. today the voting precincts will be counting ballots cast today, in-person early votes and any absentee ballots that they can. Ballot processing will officially end at noon on Friday.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- While daily infections were rising in all but three states, the surge was most pronounced in the Midwest and Southwest. Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana Nebraska, North Dakota, Colorado and New Mexico all reported record high hospitalizations this week.
- When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.
- A judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep some mail processing facilities on Tuesday afternoon for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch them for delivery in election battlegrounds such Pennsylvania and Florida among other places.
- Voters lined up early Tuesday morning to place their "I Voted" stickers on the grave stone of suffragist.
- In an election forecasted to have record voter turnout, political campaigns have deployed a multiplatform media blitz. Facebook is for more than likes these days, with the platform getting its share of Virginia political and issue spending to the tune of over $12.7 million in a recent three-month period, according to the social media platform.
- She carefully planned a five-hour drive to the polling place in her Tennessee hometown to vote on Election Day. She considered the traffic, the weather, the surging coronavirus pandemic and — something she never imagined having to contemplate — the possibility of civil unrest in the aftermath of an American election.
- Take a look back over the last 20 years of presidential election losers and where they are now.
- Dept. of Elections reports no major issues early Tuesday, Virginians should be patient with results, commissioner saysPORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Elections isn't reporting any major issues so far on Election Day as Virginians head to the polls. Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said in an 11 a.m. briefing there were some "minor issues" with machines in the early morning at some polling places, but said those were quickly resolved […]
- It’s the last chance to vote. Voters from Petersburg to Arlington and all around Virginia have multiple ways to grab a free or discounted ride to the polls.
- Five months ago, Irving Hernandez applauded the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. Now Hernandez understands his future likely hinges on the outcome of tomorrow's presidential election.