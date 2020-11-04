Virginia Department of Elections to give 9 p.m. Election Night update

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Elections is gave an Election Night update at 9 p.m.

Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Election’s Chris Piper took time this evening to thank everyone involved in a smooth Election Day. He says that statewide there were not really any issues with voter intimidation.

He also said there were no cyber attacks attempted against Virginia’s election.

He says that before polls even opened today there were 2.7 million votes cast.

Piper also remarked on how many people volunteered to be officers of elections this year. About 20,000 people signed up to help at the polls this year.

As far as turnout numbers there is not any definitive data available at this time. They are still processing in-person and absentee votes.

Through 11 p.m. today the voting precincts will be counting ballots cast today, in-person early votes and any absentee ballots that they can. Ballot processing will officially end at noon on Friday.

