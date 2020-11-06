Virginia men arrested over alleged plot to attack Pennsylvania vote-counting site

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) — Philadelphia police said on Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack the city’s Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the contested presidential election are being counted.
Local police received a tip about a Hummer with armed people driving up from Virginia with plans to attack the convention center, a police representative said.
Police took at least one man into custody and seized a weapon as well as the Hummer about which they had received a tip. No injuries were reported and no further details about the alleged plot were disclosed.
The news was reported earlier by Action News, an ABC affiliate. Video footage broadcast by the outlet showed a number of police officials at the scene.
Earlier on Thursday, supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held rallies in Philadelphia as election staffers slowly counted thousands of mail-in ballots that could decide Pennsylvania’s crucial 20 Electoral College votes.
Trump activists waved flags and carried signs saying: “Vote stops on Election Day” and “Sorry, polls are closed” as Biden supporters danced to music behind a barricade across the street earlier in the day.
A state appellate court ruled on Thursday that more Republican observers could enter the building in Philadelphia where poll workers were counting ballots.
The U.S. Postal Service said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps late on Thursday and were in the process of being delivered to election officials.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- With incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney in the lead of the mayoral race, Alexsis Rodgers has announced the end of her campaign. A press release from Rodgers' campaign says that unofficial results show that Rodgers won two districts including the first.
- Days after American voters turned out in large numbers at the polls, ballots are still being counted in several key states. NewsNation will continue to provide live Election 2020 updates as ballots are tallied and states report results.
- With the nation's eyes on Nevada and 270 electoral votes in sight, people are getting impatient to know which way the state will go: Biden or Trump?
- Police arrested dozens of people in Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon overnight during protests demanding a tally of all votes in the US election.
- All eyes are still on Nevada, as the country and world waits to see which way the state will swing for the 2020 Presidential Election. Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske released a statement Thursday to give an update on the number of ballots that still have to be counted in Nevada.
- Preliminary election results from Chesterfield show that more than 52 percent of the county's voters chose Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, marking the first time a majority of the county voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since 1948.
- Election law experts and state election officials have overwhelmingly said there has been no sign of widespread or even sporadic voter fraud. Counting votes just takes more time than in past years because the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people go about it.
- Joe Biden’s campaign is expressing optimism at the ultimate result of the election but warning supporters to “stay patient and stay calm” as vote counting continues.
- One race in Georgia is headed to a January runoff. A second contest in Georgia and races in North Carolina and Alaska remain undecided, leaving the chamber now deadlocked 48-48.
- MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin's chief election official will hold a media briefing to provide an update on election activity in the state. Meagan Wolfe will discuss voter turnout, election certification, misinformation about the election, and possible recounts. Wolfe held a press conference Wednesday as the state remained too close to call. Later in the […]