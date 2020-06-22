Virginia Primary 2020: Here’s what you need to know

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians are heading to the polls for the primary election! Here are 5 things you need to know as you get ready to cast your vote.

WHEN DO THE POLLS OPEN?

Polling places in Virginia will be open on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

If you are looking for your polling location, you need to contact your local General Registrar. To do this just search up your locality here.

WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?

Photo identification is required to vote. Find a full list of accepted IDs here.

WHO IS RUNNING?

8News is your ‘Local Election HQ!’ We have a voter guide with the latest voter information and a list of who is on the ballot.

DO I NEED A MASK TO BE ABLE TO VOTE?

If you are casting your vote in person — the Virginia Department of Health recommends the following:

Vote at off-peak times

Wear a face mask

Stay 6-ft away from poll workers and voters

Wash or sanitize your hands before and after

Don’t touch your face or face mask

Per, Governor Ralph Northam’s order masks are required. However, no one will be denied the right to vote if they do not have their mask.

Voters in Richmond should also be aware the city is imposing parking restrictions around certain polling places. Read more here.

After you cast in your vote, make sure to send 8News a photo via email at WRICWebTeam@nexstar.tv to be added to our gallery!