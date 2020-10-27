Virginia ranked as the 3rd hardest state to vote in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to Zippa.com, Virginia is the the third hardest state to vote in, in the United States.
The website used three factors to rank each state — early voting, voter ID, voter registration and felony voting rights. The more restricts there were, the more difficult the state was ranked, and the less restrictions, the easier it was ranked.
Zippa’s data for this came from The Sentencing Project, National Conference of State Legislatures, ACLU, Brennan Center, and state legislature websites. They did not take into account initiatives signed into law that are not yet active, or voting regulations or upheavals due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here’s how Virginia placed in each category:
- Registration: Voters can register online, by mail, or in person and must present an acceptable for of ID.
- This isn’t completely accurate. Virginians without an ID can still vote if they sign a statement that says they are the registered voter you claim to be. For a full list of acceptable IDs click here.
- Felon Voting: Felons must request to have their rights restored by the governor.
- Early Voting: Voters must apply for an absentee ballot by mail or online. Virginia voters can vote using an absentee ballot.
- This also isn’t totally accurate — voters can cast their ballot early at their registrar’s office until Oct. 31.
You can view the full list online here.
