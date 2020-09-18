VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know ahead of November’s Election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s presidential election is like no other in history. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted traditional means of voter registration.

Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill into law declaring Election Day a state holiday. He also approved measures to expand early voting, broaden access to absentee voting including funding for prepaid postage and allowing ballot drop boxes.

How can I register to vote?

-Online at the State Department of Elections website: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/how-to-register/index.html

-Local Elections Offices

-Public libraries

-The Department of Motor Vehicles

When is my last day to register?

Tuesday, October 13th.

When does in-person early voting start and end?

In-person early voting starts Friday, September 18th and will end on October 31st – the Saturday before election day.

Voting precincts are open from 6 am to 7 pm. Voters can find their polling place at: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/

What do I need to bring with me?

Make sure you bring a valid ID which includes, but is not limited to a Virginia driver’s license, U.S passport, or student photo ID.

When is the deadline to request an absentee ballot?

Friday, October 23rd. This year, anyone can apply to vote by mail and does not need a special reason to do so.

Who will I be voting for?

Virginians will vote for the president, a U.S senate seat, as well as the state’s 11 seats for U.S House of Representatives.

For more information about absentee and early voting, visit: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/.

