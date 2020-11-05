Watch: Biden urges patience as vote count presses on

WILMINGTON, Del. (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden is expressing optimism at the ultimate result of the election but warning supporters to “be patient” as vote counting continues.
The former vice president addressed reporters from Delaware on Thursday afternoon.
“It is the will of the voters…that chooses the president of the United States of America,” Biden said. “Each ballot must be counted and that’s what we’re going to see going through now.”
Biden said “democracy is sometimes messy” and added “the process is working.”
Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Thursday on a briefing call with reporters that “the story of today is going to be a very positive story” for their campaign, but cautioned that as the counting continues, “we need to allow it to get done and get done well.”
She says the campaign expects their lead to fluctuate in some states as more votes come in.
O’Malley Dillon also charged that legal challenges by President Donald Trump’s campaign to halt vote counting in some states and seek a recount in Wisconsin are a “flailing strategy” that are an “attempt to distract and delay” from the results of the election.
The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. Several key states were too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- As states across the U.S. release vote totals for the presidential election, some social media users are falsely claiming that ballots are being invalidated in Arizona. The supposed culprit: Sharpie markers.
- President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
- Disputed 'Sharpiegate' video circulates, rumors of Arizona ballot rejection labeled 'false information' by FB/Twitter and refuted by officialsThe man and the woman claim that poll workers "yanked" pens from voters and gave them Sharpies.
- Here's where we stand Wednesday night in Nevada, after a wild day of conflicting news about vote counting updates.
- Election officials are facing immense pressure in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to complete vote tallies and provide unofficial results that will help project whether Joe Biden will unseat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the White House.
- Six counties across the Commonwealth had referendums on their ballot allowing citizens to decide whether or not Confederate monuments would relocated from those areas. Based on the current results not a single one of the monuments in question will be moving any time soon.
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday. She defeated former Congressman Scott Taylor (R) for a second time. The latest tally as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showed Luria […]
- As election officials work on finalizing results that will determine who will be President of the United States for the next four years, one candidate is poised for a 5th place run.
- Well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were still uncertain when Election Day came to a close.
- Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegroundsTrump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.