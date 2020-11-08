Watch: Jim Carrey, as Biden, mocks Trump loss on ‘SNL’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It didn’t take long for “Saturday Night Live” to come up with its comedic take on the presidential election results — complete with Maya Rudolph donning a white suit like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore for her acceptance speech.
Jim Carrey played President-elect Joe Biden, taking the stage and poking fun at the five-day wait for results. He even offered a throwback to one of his infamous ’90s-era lines, calling President Donald Trump a “Looooosseer!” to laughs and applause.
Carrey and Rudolph each made an L out of their hands and held them to their foreheads and were joined by Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Trump.
At one point, Baldwin sat at a piano and sang a few lines from Village People’s “Macho Man,” a favorite of the president’s late campaign rallies.
Host Dave Chappelle opened his monologue by lighting a cigarette and calling it “a pretty incredible day.”
He quickly got serious, saying he was thinking about his great-grandfather, who was born a slave in South Carolina and after being freed, devoted his life to three things: “education, freedom of Black people and Jesus Christ.”
“I wish I could see him now, I wish he could see me,” Chappelle said before launching into a joke about how his popular Comedy Central series was on two streaming services and he wasn’t being paid for it.
“Now Trump is gone,” Chappelle said, before joking about Trump’s response to the coronavirus. He cited Trump’s use of a racist name for the virus before saying, “I’m supposed to say that, not you.”
“Saturday Night Live” aired a little over 12 hours after networks and The Associated Press declared Biden the winner of the 2020 election. The show quickly incorporated Harris’ look from her and Biden’s acceptance event.
The highly-anticipated episode was delayed by the Clemson-Notre Dame game, which ran into double overtime, and in many markets, local news broadcasts.
Chappelle hosted “SNL” in November 2016 in its first episode after Trump’s election, pointedly critiquing the surprise over the result.
“You know, I didn’t know Donald Trump was going to win the election,” Chapelle said four years ago. “I did suspect it. It seemed like Hillary was doing well in the polls and yet, I know the whites. You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be.”
“SNL” has regularly lampooned Trump and his presidency in recent years, enlisting Baldwin to play the commander in chief.
“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before,” Baldwin tweeted earlier Saturday.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Once each state's electors confirm the presidency for Joe Biden, the Biden Administration will step into the White House in January with a goal to hit the ground running, as well as having to lead a nation facing a historic pandemic and social turmoil, according to political analyst Rich Meagher.
- President Donald Trump has returned to the White House and a very different Washington, D.C., after losing his reelection bid.
- President-Elect Joe Biden has lived his life in the political spotlight now for nearly a half-century. But long before he served in Washington, he called Scranton "home" as a child.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – While the race for the White House has been called for Joe Biden, President Donald Trump supporters gathered in downtown Richmond calling for a more transparent election process. "We need to stop the steal of our presidential election," Republican gubernatorial candidate Senator Amanda Chase said. The protest came in response to […]
- Trump supporters are gathering as part of a nationwide 'Stop the Steal' rally at City Hall in Colorado Springs.
- Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, according to the Associated Press.
- Celebrations filled cable news coverage Saturday, but Some municipalities also saw pro-Trump demonstrations as supporters expressed sorrow, anger and mistrust.
- The announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday had won the electoral college and the popular vote came as vote counting was still occurring in Arizona, a state where Biden is leading and appears to have gotten significant Hispanic votes. A contentious count was still undergoing in Arizona on Saturday, and some media, […]
- The world responds to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
- AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mere hours after the news of President-elect Joe Biden's historic win in the 2020 Presidential Election, Austinites of both parties gathered at the Texas Capitol in downtown Austin to celebrate or protest. The demonstrations began on Saturday morning after Biden was announced as the winner of the state of Pennsylvania, clinching his […]