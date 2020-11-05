What effect could Trump’s lawsuits have on the election?

Two days later, an uneasy United States is still waiting to hear who will be its next president. With Democrat Joe Biden pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win, President Donald Trump’s campaign has attacked the integrity of the voting process with lawsuits in three key states where the race hasn’t been called and votes are still being counted. They are Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
Here, Colleen Long, a national reporter in the Washington bureau of The Associated Press who is leading coverage of the legal challenges, breaks down how these lawsuits could affect the presidential election.
WHAT ARE THESE LAWSUITS TRYING TO DO?
In Pennsylvania and Michigan, the campaign wanted to temporarily halt vote counting until Republicans got more oversight of the tally. The lawsuit in Georgia asked for a judge’s order to make sure the state is following the law around absentee ballots. But judges already swatted down the Michigan and Georgia ones. They could still be appealed, though.
WHAT ARE EXPERTS SAYING?
Election law experts and state election officials have overwhelmingly said there has been no sign of widespread or even sporadic voter fraud. Counting votes just takes more time than in past years because the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people go about it. But the Trump campaign says these lawsuits are necessary anyway. Meanwhile, Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer says the suits have no merit and are just meant to spread a false narrative about the electoral process. He said it’s more about Trump’s own effort to discredit the election.
CAN THESE LEGAL MANEUVERS HAVE CONSEQUENCES?
Sure. Bush v. Gore in 2000 was a good example of how litigation can affect the outcome of an election. But legal experts say today, a lawsuit with that kind of power would have to come out of a state where the result there would determine who wins the overall election. Also, the difference between the candidates’ vote totals would have to be smaller than the ballots at stake in the lawsuit. And neither condition has been met yet.
ARE THESE THE ONLY ONES?
No, there were hundreds filed before the election by both sides, and they had to do with changes to how the election was going to work because of the coronavirus pandemic. When absentee ballots could be counted until, whether you had to wear a mask, that kind of thing. Some of them were still live on Nov. 3, but most were sorted out.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- As states across the U.S. release vote totals for the presidential election, some social media users are falsely claiming that ballots are being invalidated in Arizona. The supposed culprit: Sharpie markers.
- President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
- Disputed 'Sharpiegate' video circulates, rumors of Arizona ballot rejection labeled 'false information' by FB/Twitter and refuted by officialsThe man and the woman claim that poll workers "yanked" pens from voters and gave them Sharpies.
- Here's where we stand Wednesday night in Nevada, after a wild day of conflicting news about vote counting updates.
- Election officials are facing immense pressure in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to complete vote tallies and provide unofficial results that will help project whether Joe Biden will unseat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the White House.
- Six counties across the Commonwealth had referendums on their ballot allowing citizens to decide whether or not Confederate monuments would relocated from those areas. Based on the current results not a single one of the monuments in question will be moving any time soon.
- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday. She defeated former Congressman Scott Taylor (R) for a second time. The latest tally as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showed Luria […]
- As election officials work on finalizing results that will determine who will be President of the United States for the next four years, one candidate is poised for a 5th place run.
- Well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were still uncertain when Election Day came to a close.
- Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegroundsTrump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.