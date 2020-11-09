2024 election odds are already out. Joe Biden is not the favorite

(NEXSTAR) – Joe Biden just received more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history – but new betting odds show he isn’t the favorite to win again in 2024.
The gambling website OddsShark summed up the early action Monday, and found three politicians with better odds than Biden of winning the Electoral College vote in four years. Current Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are 8-to-1 bets to win the presidency. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has the best odds at 5-to-1, according to lines set by the Caribbean gaming site BetOnline.
BetOnline actually gave President-elect Biden 12-to-1 odds, in line with the chances of Democratic primary opponent Andrew Yang and just ahead of Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Michelle Obama, who has never signaled an interest in running for president.
To some degree, the lines appear to bake in speculation that Biden will not run for a second term. But the 77-year-old has made no public promise not to run again in four years.
Rumors have also swirled that Donald Trump will re-enter the race during the next election cycle. BetOnline put the chances of him returning to the White House at 25-to-1, identical to a pair of his favorite Democratic targets: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren. Donald Trump Jr. opened at 40-to-1 odds.
It’s worth noting that these lines are likely to swing wildly over four years, and potentially even in the coming weeks as fallout from the 2020 race continues. Still, the gambling line aggregation site Oddschecker suggests that Harris is viewed as the favorite across all sites currently offering betting lines on the contest.
It’s also worth noting that gambling on politics is not legal in the United States.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Electors, in most cases, are committed to support the voters' candidate of choice.
- The White House is instructing federal agencies to fire political appointees of President Donald Trump who are looking for job opportunities after Trump’s election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.
- One week after Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence appears ready to take some time off.
- Putin is one of a handful of world leaders who have not commented on Biden’s victory, which was called by major news organizations on Saturday.
- The Richmond Office of the General Registrar will hold a news conference at noon on Monday. General Registrar, Kirk Showalter will speak about COVID-19 and the status of election results during the briefing.
- The Washington Nationals are making their pitch to President-elect Joe Biden. The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first ball next season on opening day.
- Freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has kept her seat in a competitive Virginia congressional race.
- Former President George W. Bush says the American people “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”
- Over 10 million youth cast early and absentee ballots, data shows.
- Waking up to the news of Kamala Harris’ election as U.S. vice president, overjoyed people in her Indian grandfather’s hometown set off firecrackers and offered prayers on Sunday.