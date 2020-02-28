8News goes 1-on-1 with Bernie Sanders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Nearly 5,000 people made their way to the Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond on Thursday for a Bernie Sanders rally days before voters in Virginia head to the polls for the Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday.

“There are a lot of working people in Virginia, in Vermont, all over this country, they’re working two or three jobs,” Sanders told the crowd. “They can’t afford the basic necessities of life, and they say does anybody care what’s going on in my life? Does anybody know what’s going on in my life? And they don’t vote. Well we do care.”