8News won’t host Virginia attorney general debate after Herring didn’t respond to invitation

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (right) and Republican AG candidate Jason Miyares (left) address the Virginia FREE Leadership Luncheon in McLean, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photos/Cliff Owen)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News will not hold a debate between the Virginia attorney general candidates Tuesday because Democratic incumbent Mark Herring did not respond to the invitation, including multiple phone calls.

8News reached out to the candidates’ campaigns by phone, email and certified mail a week before it planned to host the statewide debate on Oct. 19. Republican attorney general candidate Jason Miyares accepted 8News’ invitation but Herring, who is seeking a third term in office, did not reply.

Polls have generally shown Herring ahead of his Republican opponent, but Del. Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) has gained ground in the race ahead of Election Day. An 8News/Emerson College poll released on Oct. 6 had the race virtually tied.

Both candidates faced off in a debate last week hosted by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce. The event was meant to focus on vital issues that impact the business community but the candidates clashed over the state’s parole board and other topics during the forum.

Virginians will also vote for a new governor and lieutenant governor in this year’s statewide elections. All 100 House of Delegates seats are also on the ballot this November.

Early voting is underway in Virginia and Election Day is Nov. 2.