1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

A Virginia lawmaker thinks his gun control idea has a chance

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republican Del. David Yancey says he thinks his gun control idea tackles the problem from a new angle and could gain bi-partisan support in July’s special session.

On the heels of the Virginia Beach mass shooting in May, Virginia lawmakers will convene for a special session on gun control July 9.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Yancey wants to bring a federal procedure to the state level that would crack down on illegal firearms trading. The national procedure, called Rule 35, encourages prisoners to tell police if they know who’s selling stockpiles of stolen guns. According to the federal policy, if those offenders then give police information that could bring the criminals to justice, a judge could slash the inmates’ sentences.

Yancey says his idea won’t infringe on Second Amendment rights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Capitol Connection

More Capitol Connection

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington-DC

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events