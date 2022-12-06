WASHINGTON (WRIC) — U.S. House Democrats in battleground districts have picked Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger for a new leadership position, her office confirmed.

The caucus voted last week to create a new battleground leadership position to help Democrats secure wins in the most competitive congressional districts. Two lawmakers, Spanberger (D-Va.) and Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.), were vying for the leadership role.

“I am honored that my colleagues elected me to serve as their representative to Caucus leadership,” Spanberger said in a statement after the vote.

As the battleground leader, Spanberger will help the caucus with messaging ahead of elections and mentor other members in tough districts. Tuesday’s vote comes nearly a month after Spanberger won a third term in Congress in her own battleground district.

Spanberger’s election victory over Republican challenger Yesli Vega means she will represent a new district anchored in Prince William County — which Republicans had hoped to flip in the party’s quest to win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives — when the 118th Congress is sworn in next month.

“As the first-ever Battleground Leadership Representative, I will use my knowledge of the issues, concerns, and priorities of the Virginians I represent — and Americans across congressional districts — to help the Democratic Caucus make informed decisions, get things done, and better serve Americans across all geographies, of all backgrounds, and who hold a variety of political viewpoints,” Spanberger said Tuesday.

Republicans took the House of Representatives this year but not Spanberger’s district, which she won by a wider margin than in her two first runs.

Before redistricting shifted the district out of the Richmond suburbs, Spanberger narrowly won in 2018 and 2020 with just under 51% of the vote. Under the new district this year, Spanberger won with 52% of the vote.