Absentee voting to begin for Democratic presidential primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Absentee voting is set to begin for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections says in-person absentee voting for the March 3 primary will begin Thursday, Friday or Saturday, depending on office hours and observation of state holidays.

Registered voters may request an absentee ballot be mailed to them by going online at www.elections,virginia.gov/citizen-portal. They can also find the form online at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms and mail it to their local voter registration office.

Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the March 3 presidential primary.

A list of the 20 acceptable reasons a voter can give to vote absentee in Virginia is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the Democratic presidential primary is Feb. 25. The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Feb. 29.

To return an absentee ballot by mail, the deadline is Election Day, March 3.

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Feb. 10.

LATEST HEADLINES: