AG-elect Miyares makes personnel changes ahead of term

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jason Miyares starts his term as Virginia’s Attorney General this weekend. Ahead of his first days in the office, he has made some personnel changes.

According to Miyares’s spokesperson, 17 attorneys and 13 staff members have been fired. This is out of the 523 people who work in the Attorney General’s Office. A total of 649 people report to the Attorney General.

The spokesperson said current Attorney General Mark Herring’s deputies and solicitor general were among those let go and Miyares has named replacements for those positions.

A tweet from the spokesperson stated that “personnel changes” were made for two of the 12 people who work for the Office of Civil Rights. This response came after Sen. Louise Lucas tweeted claiming the new attorney general had fired the entire office.