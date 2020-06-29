AG Herring: Virginia’s mask requirement upheld in court

In this Wednesday Oct. 4, 2017 photo, Virginia Attorney Gen. Mark Herring talks with University of Richmond students prior to the screening of a film on campus sexual assault at the school in Richmond, Va. With the race between Herring and Republican John Adams the only attorney general election in the country this November, it’s drawn national attention and an influx of money. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Twitter Monday that the state’s mask requirement was upheld in court.

“We have successfully defended Virginia’s mask requirement in court, making this the 10th case we’ve won in defense of our COVID safety measures,” Herring said on Twitter. “Wearing a mask is such an easy way to keep yourselves and others protected and everyone should be doing it!”

In late May, Governor Ralph Northam announced a statewide mandate that Virginians would be required to wear protective masks or face coverings in public spaces, with some exceptions, in an effort to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, May 29, the state’s mask policy went into effect.

Virginia is set to enter Phase Three of the reopening process, beginning Wednesday, July 1.

