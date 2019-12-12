1  of  3
Judiciary Committee begins debate on articles of impeachment against President Trump

AG Mark Herring hosts cannabis summit

Politics

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020 Legislative session is less than a month away and changing Virginia’s marijuana laws is a top priority for many elected officials.

Attorney General Mike Herring invited dozen of lawmakers to a cannabis summit Wednesday morning. Herring was to decriminalize the use of small amounts of marijuana. He also wants to erase past convictions from Virginia’s criminal records.

Legislators had a chance to learn from other states who have recently changed their marijuana laws.

“Hearing how those states have addressed it, giving us the benefit of their experiences is going to be really good for Virginia as we put our plan together,” Herring said.

Delegate Lee Carter is pushing full speed ahead.

On Tuesday, he filed a bill that would legalize marijuana in Virginia and further decriminalize it for people under the age of 21.

