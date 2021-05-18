Amanda Chase backing Youngkin for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After failing to capture the Virginia Republican gubernatorial nomination, Amanda Chase said Tuesday she intends to support Glenn Youngkin in the general election if he continues to back the policies they both pitched on the campaign trail.

State Sen. Chase (R-Chesterfield) was the third candidate standing after a long day of ballot counting for the Virginia GOP convention. She was eliminated, leaving two wealthy businessmen, Youngkin and Pete Snyder to battle it out for the nomination.

In the end, Youngkin prevailed and secured the top of the Republican ticket.

“Yes. As long as he sticks to his campaign promises- voter integrity, pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment platform he has my support,” Chase said in a text message to 8News’ Jackie DeFusco when asked about her support for Youngkin.

Chase took a vacation following the defeat, writing to her supporters she was going to the beach with her husband for a trip they had planned months before. She had threatened to run as an independent, but only if Snyder had won the convention.

“While we came up short in yesterday’s rigged convention that allowed only 53k registered voters to choose our next Governor out of 1.9 million Virginians who voted for President Trump; God is still in control,” Chase wrote in a Facebook post.

Admitting that she wasn’t expecting defeat in the post, Chase said she hopes to hold a “thank you tour across Virginia” after returning from her trip but did not mention Youngkin or her support for his bid.

Voters will select the Democratic statewide candidates in the June 8 primary, with Del. Lee Carter (D-Manassas), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), former governor Terry McAuliffe and former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy on the ballot for governor.

Princess Blanding, an educator and community activist, is running under the newly-formed Liberation Party as an independent in this year’s race.