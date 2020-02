RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- What keeps the lights on in Virginia could change drastically over the next three decades. A bill being praised as 'historic' climate change legislation could shut down a staple industry in some parts of the state.

One version of the Clean Economy Act requires the Commonwealth to transition to one hundred percent renewable energy by 2050. It calls for major new investments in industrial solar and offshore wind, potentially creating tens of thousands of new jobs.