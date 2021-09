RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see sunny skies to start your day however a few clouds will increase this afternoon making it partly sunny. It will be a pleasant day with highs in the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy skies will be across central Virginia tonight and it will be another comfortable night as we find our overnight lows falling back into the lower 60s across metro Richmond with many areas to the north and west in the upper 50s to near 60.