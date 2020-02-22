Bernie Sanders coming to Richmond ahead of Super Tuesday

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a town hall meeting at the Carson City Convention Center in Carson City, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Virginia days ahead of the March 3 primaries, holding rallies in Richmond and Northern Virginia.

Sanders has emerged as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination and continues to perform well in national polls.

Campaign rallies will be held at the following:

Thursday, February 27

3:30 p.m. Richmond Rally

The National, 708 E Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 Doors open at 2:00 p.m.



Saturday, February 29

4:00 p.m. Northern Virginia Rally

West Belmont Place at The National Conference Center – 18980 Upper Belmont Place, Leesburg, VA 20176 Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public, however, an RSVP is encouraged.

