Bernie Sanders coming to Richmond ahead of Super Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Virginia days ahead of the March 3 primaries, holding rallies in Richmond and Northern Virginia.
Sanders has emerged as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination and continues to perform well in national polls.
Campaign rallies will be held at the following:
Thursday, February 27
3:30 p.m. Richmond Rally
The National, 708 E Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 Doors open at 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 29
4:00 p.m. Northern Virginia Rally
West Belmont Place at The National Conference Center – 18980 Upper Belmont Place, Leesburg, VA 20176 Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public, however, an RSVP is encouraged.
