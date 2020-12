McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The Biden administration has promised to expand the number of refugees the United States resettles to historic numbers, but that will take massive funding from Congress and require meticulous security and health care precautions during this COVID-19 pandemic, a former national security expert in the Trump administration said Thursday.

Elizabeth Neumann, who served as assistant secretary of counterterrorism and threat prevention at the Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration, said during an online discussion Thursday that the new administration wants to admit 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2021 -- 110,000 more than President Donald Trump has agreed. However, doing so will take substantial resources than are currently allotted.