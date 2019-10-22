1  of  3
Biden coming to Virginia ahead of Nov. 5 elections

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Virginia just days before the Nov. 5 elections, when all 140 seats in the state legislature are on the ballot.

The planned trip for Biden, one of the front-runners in the 2020 Democratic primary race, will be his second to Virginia since announcing his run for president. In August, Biden held a campaign fundraiser in Richmond.

With Republicans holding slim majorities in the Senate and House, Democrats could possibly take control of the General Assembly after the election. It is unclear whether Biden will be campaigning for any Virginia Democrats or if the Nov. 3 visit will be for his presidential campaign.

