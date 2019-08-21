Biden to visit Richmond next week for presidential fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will bring his presidential campaign to Virginia next week as he plans to visit Richmond for a fundraiser.
Biden, who is considered one of the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, has yet to visit the Commonwealth during his third campaign for the presidency. A person with knowledge of the trip told 8News Wednesday that he is traveling to Richmond on Aug. 27 for a “Biden for President finance event.”
More details will be provided as the event approaches, 8News learned.
