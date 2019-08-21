Biden to visit Richmond next week for presidential fundraiser

FILE – In this June 6, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta. As Democratic presidential hopefuls prepare for their first 2020 primary debate this week, 77 medical and public health groups aligned on Monday, June 24, to push for a series of consensus commitments to combat climate change _ bluntly defined by the organizations as “a health emergency.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will bring his presidential campaign to Virginia next week as he plans to visit Richmond for a fundraiser.

Biden, who is considered one of the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, has yet to visit the Commonwealth during his third campaign for the presidency. A person with knowledge of the trip told 8News Wednesday that he is traveling to Richmond on Aug. 27 for a “Biden for President finance event.”

More details will be provided as the event approaches, 8News learned.

