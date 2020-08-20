Bill eliminating mandatory minimum punishments killed in committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill that would have done away with mandatory minimum punishments for sentences was killed today by the State Senate Judiciary Committee. Eight members of the committee voted against SB 5046 and three voted for it.

The bill is now being sent to the Crime Commission for further study.

The Virginia General Assembly is meeting this week for a special session to address the state’s response to COVID-19, criminal justice reform and the two-year budget. The session started Tuesday and it is unclear how long it will last.

8News reporter Jackie DeFusco is covering the special session and providing updates on Twitter.

