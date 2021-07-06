Bill named in honor of Louisa veteran introduced in U.S. House

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill named for a Louisa County veteran is going before the U.S. House of Representatives.

The William Collins Jet Fuel Exposure Recognition Act is backed by Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D). It would provide extra support and benefits to veterans who suffer from neurological diseases due to exposure to jet fuel.

The bill is named for Louisa resident William Collins, an Air Force vet who has Parkinson’s.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does not currently recognize his condition as being related to his service.