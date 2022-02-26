RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — As Russia commences its invasion of Ukraine and face sanctions from numerous countries trying to hinder its progress, Virginia lawmakers are calling on Governor Glenn Youngkin to do his part.

Senate Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) posted a tweet Saturday morning calling for the governor to remove products made in Russia from Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores.

“We need to take strong actions to support Ukraine,” says Lucas in the tweet. “So I am calling on @GovernorVA to order the removal of all Russian Vodka and any other Russian products from our ABC stores immediately.”

Lucas later tweeted again saying that she had received texts in support of the idea from both Republican and Democrat State Senators.

“I’m overwhelmed with texts from my colleagues in support of this idea from both sides of the aisle. I see @ssurovell and @AdamEbbin have already tweeted!” said Lucas in the tweet.

Senators Scott Surovell (D-Dale City) and Adam Ebbin (D-Arlington) both retweeted Lucas.