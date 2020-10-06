Capital Region lawmakers demand answers after White House coronavirus outbreak

The White House is seen in Washington, early Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, the morning after President Donald Trump returned from the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Several lawmakers representing Virgnia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia have released a joint statement, demanding answers as several people tested positive after interactions at the White House.

The lawmakers argue that the recent spike has put their constituents who work in the White House at risk for contracting the virus and spreading it to their communities throughout the Capital Region.

The following joint statement comes from Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), and U.S. Representatives John Sarbanes (D-MD), Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Anthony Brown (D-MD), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), and David Trone (D-MD):

“We represent the people of the National Capital Region. We are alarmed and dismayed by the casual disregard for the health of our community, including constituents who work at the White House as staff, agents or officers of the United States Secret Service, journalists of the White House Correspondents Association, and the general public. “Daily announcements of new infections among the political, press, and custodial staff show that the coronavirus outbreak at the White House is out of control. “We call upon the White House Chief of Staff to take prompt steps to help control the spread of the virus among people who work for or around the President, including:

An immediate commitment to total transparency with staff, press, and the public;

Disclosure of the date of the President’s most recent negative COVID-19 test result, which is vital for a full understanding of who might have been exposed to infection;

Release of the total number of positive tests among White House personnel;

Expedited contact tracing to identify and notify anyone who came into contact with the President or infected staff within the period of time when they were contagious;

Cooperation with local and state health departments to assist their contact tracing efforts;

Requirements that face coverings be worn by all persons inside the White House, on White House grounds, and inside executive office buildings;

Requirements that all persons without exception observe social distancing, and quarantine following exposure to infected individuals;

Maximal use of telework to mitigate the public health risk to staff; and

Direct, regular communication with White House personnel to share new information and explain steps being taken to protect their health and safety.

“This is no time for publicity stunts that put people at risk, or for playing down the seriousness of this pandemic. The American people will never trust the Administration to keep them safe if the White House cannot protect its own staff.”

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton’s office said the statement came after the White House did not directly tell employees and others that they could have been exposed to COVID-19 for several days as the number of infections grew.

Norton’s office added the White House has failed to work with contact tracing efforts in the District of Columbia, Virginia, New Jersey, Ohio, and Minnesota.

