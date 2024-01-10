RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The wait is over — members have officially been sworn in and the 2024 Virginia General Assembly session is officially underway.

In a press conference on the session’s opening day, Democrats told reporters they’ll use their majorities in both the House of Delegates and Senate to try and improve Virginia’s public schools, increase wages and enact stricter gun control measures.

“This state spends 14% less than the national average on K-12, in the state that has the tenth-highest per capita income in America,” said Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax). From our perspective, that is outrageous.”

Surovell pointed to a recent report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that showed Virginia underfunds its schools.

“Any of these discussions about tax cuts are completely unrealistic, because we are not funding government at the level, and our core education services, at the level Virginians expect us to,” Surovell said.

Democrats say they’ll also focus on enacting stricter gun control legislation, while protecting abortion and voting rights.

“We cannot become immune to gun violence,” Delegate Kathy Tran (D- Fairfax) said. To everyday situations that happen in our communities, to school shootings and to mass shootings.”

Meanwhile, Republican leadership did not agree to an interview, but a spokesperson pointed 8News to a list of bills he considers a priority. The list included measures to get rid of a law that ties Virginia’s vehicle emissions standards to California’s and a bill to strengthen penalties on those who distribute fentanyl.