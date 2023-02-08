RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Senate Democrats rejected three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees, including the state health commissioner, a parole board member and a Board of Education member backed by the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The Virginia Senate approved resolutions confirming several Youngkin nominees Tuesday — the legislative session’s midway point — but the Democratic majority removed three of the Republican governor’s picks they opposed.

Democrats in the Virginia Senate blocked the appointments of Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, parole board member Steven Buck and education board member Suparna Dutta.

Youngkin, who had his initial pick for Virginia’s secretary of natural resources and many parole board appointees blocked by Senate Democrats, called the move “shameful.”

“In an appalling show of partisanship, today Senate Democrats attacked the integrity of three highly qualified members of my administration,” Youngkin said in a statement Tuesday.

Dr. Greene faced criticism following a Washington Post report in which he said there was no “compelling” evidence of systemic racism’s impact on infant and maternal mortality rates and was reprimanded by the Virginia Board of Health.

Senate Democrats questioned Dutta’s stance on history and experience in education. Dutta co-founded Coalition for TJ, a group that opposed and sued over admission policy changes made by Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a prestigious and highly selective magnet school.

Senate Democrats said Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative political activist and the wife of Justice Thomas, pushed for Dutta’s confirmation before the vote.

“Ms. Dutta is being viciously attacked by leftist thugs who hate diverse voices, unless they control them,” Thomas wrote in the email to state senators. “She has wonderful and important credentials for serving on the Board of Education.”

Buck, a former prosecutor, was among a group of new parole board appointees after Youngkin’s first picks were blocked by Senate Democrats last year. Democrats pointed to Buck’s votes while on the parole board, noting Tuesday that he has granted parole in just seven cases out of roughly 1,500.

