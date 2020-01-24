Advocates hope lawmakers pass bills to expand LGBTQ rights

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — With Virginia Democrats in control of the General Assembly, advocates for LGBTQ equality believe a discrimination bill can finally pass during this year’s session.

Two companion bills that have been proposed, one in the House and the other in the Senate, could possibly give advocates what they want.

House Bill 1663, introduced by Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax), would prohibit discrimination in public and private employment and housing. On Thursday, a House subcommittee voted it forward in a 5-1 vote.

8News reached out to the one “no” vote, Del. William Wampler III (R-4th District), for comment. Now the bill will move forward to the House General Laws Committee.

Governor Ralph Northam (D) pledged to support LGBTQ equality bills in his 2020 State of the Commonwealth Address. House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn pledged to do the same.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, about 185,000 LGBTQ adults live in Virginia and under current state law, they are not explicitly protected from discrimination, like 29 other states.

Another bill being proposed, Senate Bill 868 filed by Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), has yet to be heard in committee. The measure would amend existing nondiscrimination laws to extend protections for the state’s LGBTQ residents.

Right now, discrimination against race, religion, age and disability, among other demographics, already exists under Virginia law. This bill would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

According to the Attorney General’s office, citing Virginia State Police, 23 of the 161 hate crimes reported in Virginia in 2019 were motivated by sexual orientation.

