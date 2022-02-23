A House budget amendment would provide $2.6 million each year from the general fund to add 24 full-time employees to the unit.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Jason Miyares has asked lawmakers for funding to add staff to a unit within his office tasked with handling criminal appeals being heard in the Virginia Court of Appeals, saying there will be a “significant backlog” without the money.

Miyares told state legislative leaders in a Feb. 18 letter that his Criminal Appeals unit is facing an increased workload after a 2021 bill went into effect this year. The law expands the appeals court’s jurisdiction to provide the right to appeal in every civil and criminal case.

The bill added six judges to the court to deal with the expected increase in cases, but Miyares says the attorney general’s office did not get the resources it needed to represent the state in the criminal appeals.

“Under the old system, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) handled approximately 250 criminal appeals cases per year, out of approximately 1500 petitions for appeal,” Miyares wrote. “In the first month of this year, the team was assigned more than 300 cases – more than they typically handled in an entire year.”

Miyares added that his predecessor, Democrat Mark Herring, anticipated the problem last year when he made a budget request for 54 attorneys and 13 staff members to be added to the unit. The attorney general wrote that the adopted budget set aside funding for 19 attorneys and eight staff members.

In his letter, Miyares said the current unit has 30 lawyers but is need of 75 attorneys and staff members to handle the caseload.

“The law was essentially an unfunded mandate,” he wrote. “In order for our appellate attorneys to give every Virginian with an appellate case the due diligence and attention they deserve, additional funding is critically important. Without it, the office will run into a significant backlog of criminal appeals in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Miyares added that he is trying to address the increased workload “before it worsens,” requesting additional funding in the upcoming biennial budget to resolve the issue.

“Recognizing the severity of this issue and the already staggering volume of appellate cases the office is facing, we are trying to address this issue before it worsens,” Miyares wrote.

The attorney general sent his letter to House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), Senate Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax).

The state Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 majority, has not added a budget amendment for more funding for the unit but the Republican-controlled House of Delegates has included one. An amendment to the House budget would provide $2.6 million in funding each year from the general fund to add 24 full-time employees to the unit.

A spokesperson for Miyares’ office did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment regarding the attorney general’s letter.