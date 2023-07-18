RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has partnered with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey to try to persuade vehicle manufacturers to continue including AM radios in new car models.

Miyares and Morrissey said AM radios are crucial for public safety with news, weather and traffic updates.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, “AM was the first form used to transmit broadcast radio signals to the public.” Many AM stations operate during daytime hours only, some of which broadcasting information about news and safety.

The Emergency Alert System — a public alert system that delivers important information to the public — uses FM and AM radio, as well as television programs to broadcast these alerts. Without AM radio in newer vehicles, there may be one fewer way to keep the public updated.

Due to pushback from lawmakers, Ford recently reversed a decision to not include the radios in new models, meaning all 2024 Ford and Lincoln models will include AM radio.