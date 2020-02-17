Breaking News
Amanda Chase announces run for Virginia governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) announced her plans to run for Virginia governor in front of the state Capitol on Monday, becoming the first Republican to officially enter the race.

With Gov. Ralph Northam (D) unable to seek back-to-back terms, other Virginia Democrats have already announced their bids for governor, including Attorney General Mark Herring and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

