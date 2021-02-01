Amanda Chase suing Virginia Senate following censure

Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, seated, looks at her phone in her protective box prior to the start of the Virginia Special Session in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Chase is in a protective box since she has a doctor’s note excusing her from wearing a mask. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) plans to sue the Virginia Senate in an effort to have the censure against her removed from public record, claiming “a civil rights violation” in a federal lawsuit expected to be filed Monday.

The Republican gubernatorial hopeful announced her intentions to have her attorney, Tim Anderson of Anderson and Associates in Virginia Beach, file the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia in a release.

“The Plaintiff has received a public censure from the Virginia Senate for speech and expression that is protected under the United States Constitution, namely free speech and political expression. The issuance of a censure, issued by the Virginia Senate, was unlawful and contrary to the Plaintiff’s Constitutional rights,” the release said.

Last week, three GOP state senators voted with Democrats to censure Chase for “conduct unbecoming” of a senator, a formal rebuke that does little beyond putting Chase at bottom of the seniority list, over comments she made in the aftermath of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“This censure of the Plaintiff violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment as the Plaintiff is being singled out and selectively penalized for taking unpopular political positions that the majority of the members of the Virginia Senate disagree with,” the release claims. “Deliberate and intentional violation of established rules and protocols regarding public censure violates the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

The release from Chase says that the state senator seeks an injunction against the defendant, Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar, from permitting the publication of the censure resolution in the Virginia Senate’s official journal and removing it from public record.

