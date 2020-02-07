Assault weapons ban clears committee; crowd ordered out by police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A recent protest with more than 20,000 Second Amendment supporters didn’t stop House Democrats from advancing one of their most controversial gun control proposals.

Many of those same protesters returned to the Capitol on Friday to tell lawmakers they won’t comply.

So many people showed up for the House Public Safety Committee meeting that dozens were forced to wait in the hallway. A handful of gun control supporters, who praised the legislation as “life saving,” were also in attendance.

The crowd erupted after delegates voted 12-9 to report a bill that would ban assault weapons and several firearm accessories to the full House floor. Capitol Police cleared out the room immediately after the vote, even though the agenda wasn’t complete.

“We will not strip ourselves of our ability to defend ourselves, our families or our neighbors,” said Mark Curtis, a gun rights supporter from Beaverdam, Va., after the meeting. “We have all been trained. We have all been through the vetting process to be able to have that protection, that right.”

The bill would ban the possession of bump stocks and the sale of suppressors.

American Suppressor Association President Knox Williams said the accessory is already strictly regulated. “The quietest is still louder than a jack hammer striking concrete,” he told the committee.

The bill would also prohibit high-capacity magazines at 12 rounds or more. Currently, magazines over 20 rounds are limited in more than a dozen Virginia localities, including Richmond and Virginia Beach, but the law doesn’t apply to those with a concealed carry permit.

Virginia Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said this accessory allowed the Virginia Tech shooter to do more damage.

“When seconds mattered, they [the students] could’ve escaped through that window. Reloading that magazine mattered,” Moran said.

The bill expands the definition of an assault weapon to include the AR-15, a popular firearm used by many for self-protection and hunting.

Andrew Goddard with the Virginia Center for Public Safety said his son likely wouldn’t have survived the Virginia Tech shooting if this gun had been used.

“If you put an AR-15 round into a persons liver it becomes, as someone described, like a jello mold dropped on the floor,” Goddard said. “There is no place for that in civilian life.”

Del. Mark Levine (D-45) sponsored the bill. He described the version debated on Friday as a compromise because it doesn’t require current assault weapon owners to give up their guns.

That deal didn’t satisfy the National Riffle Association, who said they weren’t consulted on the so-called compromise.

“This bill will not make Virginians safer. What this bill does is make Virginians, law-abiding Virginians, felons overnight. We strongly oppose this bill,” said D.J. Spiker, an NRA Virginia lobbyist.

The full House is expected to vote on the bill early next week. If it passes, the bill could face more push back in the Senate, where some Democrats have indicted they won’t support it.

Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring support the proposal.

