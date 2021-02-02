Attorney general’s Office of Civil Rights one step closer to permanency following house vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill on Monday that would establish the Office of Civil Rights as a permanent fixture of the Office of Attorney General.

Attorney General Mark Herring created the office in January to prioritize work centering on the securing and expanding of civil rights. According to Herring’s office these efforts include protecting Virginians from discriminated based on race, religion, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or veteran status.

“This is a big moment in Virginia’s long and continuing journey to live up to its promise of equality for all. Every Virginian has the right to live free from discrimination, and free from the fear that they might be denied an opportunity or treated differently because of who they are, what they look like, how they worship, or whom them love,” Herring said in release sent on Tuesday.

Following the creation of the office, Herring worked with House Majority Leader Charniele Herring to introduce a bill that would make the office part of the efforts of every Office of Attorney General following Herring’s as well.

“By making this office a permanent part of the OAG, we are showing Virginians that we have turned the page on a past when attorneys general either ignored, or actually fought against, the civil rights of the people they were supposed to serve,” Herring said.

One of Herring’s opponents in the upcoming election for attorney general, Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk), proposed creating a similar division back in November. 8News has more on Jones’ response to the creation of Herring’s office.

The vote to pass the bill was narrow with 49 voting yes and 46 voting no. It previously failed to pass on Jan. 29.