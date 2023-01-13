RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement could soon be required to let school division superintendents know when a school employee has been arrested for a felony or Class 1 misdemeanor.

State Senator Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) proposed the bill that’s already garnered bipartisan support from a subcommittee.

The senator pointed out that there was at least one case over the summer where a school counselor was able to keep his job even after being charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The bill said police have to tell superintendents if an employee is arrested for a felony or Class 1 misdemeanor and schools would be told if an employee is arrested for things like homicide, arson or burglary.

The bill is now moved forward to the Senate’s Education and Health Committee.

