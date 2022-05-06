RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is requiring most state employees currently working from home to get back to the office.

The administration said employees must apply for teleworking options if they want to stay working from home.

The deadline to return to the office is in two months on July 5, but Gov. Youngkin wants state workers to return to their offices as soon as possible.

Today, May 6, the Standard Teleworking Agreement will open for state employees to apply.

The deadline to fill it out if you want continued teleworking options is May 20. The state will then review each application by June 3.

Gov. Youngkin said, “We know that creative, innovative and effective solutions for all Virginians occur with regular, in-person interaction by our incredible workforce here in the Commonwealth.”

The agreement should be open to all state employees on the Department of Human Resource Management website.