Bill banning ‘no-knock’ warrants in Virginia heading to governor’s desk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill banning “no-knock” warrants is heading to Governor Ralph Northam’s desk for final approval.

House Bill 5099 is Virginia’s version of “Breonna’s Law” named after Breonna Taylor. The bill bans police officers from executing no-knock search warrants. The House and Senate voted roughly along party lines Wednesday to approve it.

The bill says officers must be identifiable when executing a search warrant. They also must “verbally” make their presence known. Once inside officers must read the warrant and leave a copy.

The warrants can also be executed in the daytime — unless a judge says otherwise.

The bill was sponsored by Delegate Lashercse Aird of Petersburg who says “no-knock” warrants are used more on communities of color.

