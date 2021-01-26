House passes bill to repeal ban on private insurance coverage of abortions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is on its way towards lifting a ban that limits certain health insurance plans from covering abortions. A bill that would expand private insurers ability to offer coverage passed Virginia’s House of Delegates with a 55 to 45 vote on Tuesday.

House Bill 1896, introduced by Del. Sally Hudson (D-Charlottesville) would repeal a ban that prohibits private insurance providers on Virginia’s virtual health insurance exchange from covering most abortions. These providers offer coverage plans through the virtual marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act.

The senate passed the companion legislation introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) last week.

If Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill into law it would allow private insurers using the state’s healthcare exchange to decide whether or not they want to cover abortions. It would not be required.

The elimination of the ban will not impact coverage for Virginians on Medicaid.