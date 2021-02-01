Bill expanding financial aid for undocumented immigrants pursuing higher education passes Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill giving undocumented immigrants the opportunity to receive state-based funding for higher education has passed the Virginia Senate.
Senate Bill 1387, introduced by Senator Jennifer Boysko, passed 21-18 Monday. The bill states that students who meet the criteria in the Code of Virginia that determines eligibility for in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status, should also be allowed to receive state funding.
Advocates for this bill say that it’s a matter of equity.
The bill asks that students receive the same educational benefits, including access to state financial assistance programs, as any other individual who is eligible for in-state tuition.
Last year, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed Senate Bill 935 into law making in-state tuition a possibility for all students regardless of their immigration status.
The House is expected to vote on SB 1387 this afternoon. Stay with us for updates.