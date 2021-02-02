Bill requiring school districts to offer in-person and virtual learning passes Virginia Senate with bipartisan support

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a bipartisan vote, the Virginia Senate approved legislation Tuesday requiring every local school division to offer all students a choice of in-person or virtual learning. While it will now advance to the House, the bill won’t take effect until July under its current state.

Several senators expressed their support for the measure from state Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico), with state Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) calling it “the most important bill” the Senate will vote on during the 2021 legislative session. A handful of Democratic senators joined all of the Republicans in the chamber to vote in favor of the bill.

The bill mandates that local school districts make both options, virtual and in-person, available to students and allow parents and guardians to decide.

Critics of the bill argued that while students are less likely to be impacted by COVID-19, there are other people in school buildings who may be at high-risk of the virus.

